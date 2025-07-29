Shriya Pilgaonkar shines in Mandala Murders, meet her superstar parents Shriya Pilgaonkar's breakout role in Mandala Murders is winning over both fans and family. Here's how her parents reacted to her haunting performance as Rukmini.

New Delhi:

The Netflix series, Mandala Murders, has gotten everyone's attention and how. While the film had a powerful cast, it was Shriya Pilgaonkar who stole the show. The intricate crime thriller, which premiered on July 25th, has gripped audiences and critics alike. Shriya's portrayal of Rukmini has left a lasting impression. Shriya's superstar parents, Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, were also moved by her work.

Mandala Murders is a mythological-crime thriller created by Gopi Puthran and co-directed with Manan Rawat. The flick plunges viewers into the mysterious town of Charandaspur, where ritualistic killings linked to a centuries-old secret society unravel. Shriya appears as Rukmini, a pivotal figure in the cult's origins in the 1950s flashbacks. It was her strong grasp on the character's nuances that made her the talk of the town.

Who are Shriya Pilgaonkar’s parents? Meet Sachin and Supriya

Her father, veteran actor Sachin Pilgaonkar, is also a powerhouse of talent. His illustrious career spanned decades as an actor, director, and producer. Sachin took to social media to express his immense pride.

"Congratulations, Shriya, for all the love you're receiving! Your potential shines through in every role you embody. We are so proud of your work. Your portrayal of Rukmini in 'Mandala Murders' is truly distinct from your other roles," he wrote, further adding, "You've shown how an artist can leave a profound mark on the audience's mind even with a few scenes."

Meanwhile, Shriya's mom, Supriya Pilgaonkar, is also a celebrated actress known for her versatility across films and television. The telly darling has also been a constant source of encouragement for her daughter. The couple, who are household names in Marathi and Hindi entertainment, have always supported Shriya's artistic journey. However, her recent performance has struck a chord, reinforcing their belief in her talent.

In an interview with ANI, Shriya expressed her gratitude towards her fans. She said, "Those who have watched Mandala Murders have given good reactions to my character in the series. The love that has been given to 'Rukmani' (Shriya's character in Mandala Murders), I am so grateful for it."

Shriya Pilgaonkar age, debut, and web series career so far

The 36-year-old actress made her acting debut with the Marathi film Ekulti Ek (directed by her father) and later gained significant recognition in Hindi cinema and web series like Mirzapur, Guilty Minds, and The Broken News.