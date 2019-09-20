Karan Johar’s mom sprinkled gangaajal on us 5 mins before video: Vicky Kaushal on drug party accusation

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal reacts to Karan Johar's drug party accusation

Vicky Kaushal has been making waves on the internet ever since his performance in the films like Raazi and Sanju. He has also been awarded for his role as kamli during IIFA 2019 and has bagged National Best actor awards for Uri: The Surgical Strike. However, a few weeks back, Vicky Kaushal attracted negative attention when filmmaker Karan Johar shared a video in which he was assumed to be in a drugged state. Reacting to the accusations that surfaced the internet after the video went viral, Vicky recently said that KJo’s mother had sprinkled gangaajal on the actors as she had returned from a trip.

Talking at the India Today Conclave, Vicky Kaushal clarified, “Karan called all of us, we’re just chilling. Three days before this, I had just recovered from dengue. I had been sitting at home for 10 days, and doctors were like, ‘you could get back to shoot’. Five minutes before the video was made, Karan’s mother was there, to put gangaajal on us as she had come back from some trip.” He added, It was not the first take; he had attempted to make this video four times. Karan Johar even had a pout when he was shooting it. For the first video, we were all like ‘hey’, and by the fourth one, we were just like done. That scratch of the nose is a normal thing, I didn’t know it meant drugs.”

Vicky Kaushal witnessed much flak on social media for giving out a wrong perception of an actor. He also revealed that he had no idea of the controversy as the he flew away to Tawang the very next day. Since he had no internet, he was unaware of it for a few days. Vicky also said, “If anything like that would go on, why would a person like Karan Johar, who has an empire, put up a video himself?”

Vicky Kaushal has an interesting pipeline of Bollywood project for next year. The actor is all set to play Aurangzeb in Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama Takht. Talking about it, Vicky said, "The trickiest part for me as an actor would be to not judge him as Vicky Kaushal, but actually believe in what Aurangzeb did, as for him it was the right thing to do. For him, it all made sense. To reach that point is a task as an actor." Next he has, Bhoot alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Vicky will also be seen in Sardar Udham Singh and biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

