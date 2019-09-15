Image Source : TIWTTER Takht: Alia Bhatt gives sneak peek of shoot with Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who is stepping out of his comfort zone with historical drama Takht, has vouched to treat the story with dignity. KJo says that the multi-starrer featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bhumi Pedneakr is a period drama based on a true historical account.

Now, Alia Bhatt shared a boomerang video on her Instagram which the actress was seen holding a red mug with 'Takht' written over it and Karan Johar in the background. Well, she was probably hiding Ranveer Singh behind the mug which she is holding. Take a look:

The film features an interesting cast including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Asked if it was tough for him to choose actors for the project, Karan Johar earlier said: "Partially yes, but eventually I am happy with the cast that I have. I think this is one film that I am directing where I took some time to reach the cast."

Takht is Dharma Productions’ most ambitious project and the filmmaker has managed to bring all the talented actors in Bollywood under one roof like Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. While not much about the film is being disclosed by according to the reports in BollywoodLife, a source has confirmed that Alia Bhatt will be paired with Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh will be romancing Janhvi Kapoor. The film traces the relationship between Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and his brother, Dara Shikoh.

Going by the buzz, Ranveer Singh will essay the role of Dara Shikoh and Vicky Kaushal will step into the shoes of his younger brother Aurangzeb. The film, which is based on the fight to the finish for the Mughal throne, is slated to hit the screens in 2020.

