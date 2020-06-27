Karan Johar likely to quit MAMI board post not receiving support from Bollywood amid nepotism debate

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANJOHAR Karan Johar likely to quit MAMI board post not receiving support from Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has created a storm in Bollywood. His suicide has given rise to the 'outsiders vs insiders' debate as well as nepotism. The actor's close friends and celebrities have claimed that the 'outsiders' are not welcomed warmly in the industry which builds a mental pressure. After his death, filmmaker Karan Johar and many other star kids like Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor have become a target to the backlash. In the latest turn of events, Karan Johar, who is a member of (Mumbai Academy of Moving Image) MAMI board, is likely to quit post not receiving support from Bollywood amid nepotism debate.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is the chairperson of MAMI. Earlier, superstar Aamir Khan's wife Kiran Rao was the chairperson. She stepped down in January 2019 and Deepika took over.

Talking about handling the position as MAMI Chairperson, Deepika Padukone then told Mumbai Mirror, "It's an absolute honour and a huge responsibility. I believe in MAMI's vision and we are committed towards creating a community that cinema lovers and creators of a film passionate nation like ours truly deserve."

Anupama Chopra, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s wife and the Jio MAMI festival director, has taken to Twitter to announce the news. "The baton passes from one incredible woman to the next. Thank you Kiran Rao for everything. Thrilled to welcome MAMI's passionate and committed new Chairperson Deepika Padukone. Very excited to work with you to keep building the Academy!"

MAMI board members include Zoya Akhtar, Vikramaditya Motwani, Nita Ambani and her daughter Isha Ambani other than Karan Johar.

NOTE: Karan Johar hasn't confirmed the news yet. we will update the story as and when he shares a statement.

