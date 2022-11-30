Karan Johar avenges Farah's dig at his fashion sense, says she has made 'giant leaps in fashion'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@FARAHKHANKUNDER Karan Johar and Farah Khan's Instagram post

Bollywood directors Farah Khan and Karan Johar are best of friends, so they do what best friends do - pulling each other's legs. An exhibit of the same was seen on Tuesday night at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) media event in Mumbai. The duo was on stage when both of them decided to bring their sassy sides out and diss each other in a fun banter in front of the media fraternity.

As it was revealed that the two will be the hosts for the 'IIFA Rocks' event, KJo told Farah in jest that she has an impeccable fashion sense and she has taken 'giant leaps' in the fashion arena. Farah, known for her impromptu and slapstick brand of humour, gave it back to Karan, saying, "Did you prepare for this bit?" To this, Karan responded, "I get paid to do this."

Earlier on Tuesday, Farah took to her Instagram to share a reel in which she can be seen with Karan as she pokes fun at the very same dress that Karan wore at the IIFA media event. The 'Main Hoon Na' helmer called Karan's designer blaze "sofa ka kapda" in the video, which left Karan aghast and the fashion enthusiast in him die a little from inside.

Talking about his fashion sense Karan once said, "So the thing with fashion is, it is subjective. And I understand, agar main koi ade tede cheez khareedta hun, mujhe vo achi lagti hai, main vo jake khareedta hun. Agar apne mujhe ek kala t-shirt de diya aur jeans de diya to main khush nai rahunga." He further added, feel when I am overdressed, I feel like this is my personality, this is what I love and I feel eventually you must dress for yourself. You know, I always believe that you should wear something that makes you feel happy, so if I like to wear the extra zone of bling on me, that's my choice. Isliye main jab yeh comments padhta hun, I don't feel bad at all cause I know unki duniya main yeh pagalpan hai."

The 23rd edition of IIFA will be held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, from February 9 through February 11, 2023.

