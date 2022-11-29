Shehnaaz Gill announces new song with MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square, the actress shares poster

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SHEHNAAZGILL Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram photo with MC Square

Shehnaaz Gill has shared the poster of her upcoming song with MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square. She took to her Instagram handle and shared the poster of the song 'Ghani Syaani'. She announced that the song will be out on December 5, 2022. The poster also featured rapper MC Square, real name Abhishek Bensla, along with her. MC Square also shared the similar poster on his Instagram handle on Tuesday.

Shehnaaz, who gained nationwide fame after appearing in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 13, uploaded the poster of their track and wrote, "Ye raha first poster of our upcoming song Ghani Syaani with @mcsquare7000. Mark the date - 5th December 2022". MC Square captioned the poster as, "Iss saal ko end karenge ek dhamaake ke saath. Dropping our next, Ghani Syaani with @shehnaazgill".

In the poster, Shehnaaz wore a stylish off-white glittery dress. She accessorized her look with matching earrings and kept her hair loose. MC Square wore a quirky white T-shirt and glasses with brown pants. Shehnaaz placed her hand on Abhishek's chest while posing for the camera. Both of them got clicked in a desert and looked straight into the camera.

As soon as the two of them dropped the poster, netizens started congratulating them in the comments section. One Instagram user wrote, "Finally singer mein Shehnaaz Gill name dekh kar itni khushi ho rahi hai", and another commented, "Whatever project Shehnaaz releases, her fans are always ready to make it a hit."

The upcoming track, which is set to be released on Monday, December 5, has been sung by the two artists with music by Rajat Nagpal, who co-composed the chartbuster 'Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani' with Guru Randhawa, and lyrics written by the rapper himself. Agam Mann and Azeem Mann directed the music video.

