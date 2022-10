Kamal Haasan backs director Vetrimaaran on 'No Hindu religion in Chola times.' Here's what he said

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Kamal Haasan

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has backed director Vetrimaran’s statement that Raja Raja Cholan was not a Hindu king, saying that during the Chola era, there was no term called 'Hindu religion.' The National award-winning Tamil filmmaker's statement has opened floodgates for controversial debates regarding the king's identity. It all started at an event Vetrimaaran attended where he raised a few eyebrows when he said, "Raja Raja Chozlan wasn't Hindu but they (BJP) are trying to steal our identity. They have already tried to saffronize Thiruvalluvar. We should never allow that. "

Kamal Haasan's statement

Supporting him, Kamal Haasan echoed similar sentiments and said, "There was no name called 'Hindu religion' during Raja Raja Cholan's period. There was Vainavam, Shivam, and Samanam, and it was the British who coined the term Hindu since they didn't know how to refer to it collectively. It is similar to how they changed Thuthukudi into Tuticorin."

Also, he stated that there were several religions during the era and that in the 8th century Adhishankarar had created 'Shanmadha Stabanam'.

Well, interestingly, Vetimaaran's remarks came just a day after the release of the film 'Ponniyin Selvan: 1' which is based on a fictional novel inspired by Raja Raja Cholan. Although Vetimaaran did find support from Haasan, BJP came all guns blazing at the director. ALSO READ: Legal notice sent to Adipurush director Om Raut saying 'Apologise or face action'

BJP leader H Raja has stated that Raja Raja Chola was indeed a Hindu king. He questioned Vetimaran - "I am not well versed with history like Vetrimaran, but let him point out two churches and mosques built by Raja Raja Cholan. He called himself Sivapadha Sekaran. Wasn't he a Hindu then?"

This is not the first time that a statement on Raja Raja Cholan has made headlines in Tamil Nadu. In 2019, film director P A Ranjith sparked controversy after he criticized the king. He said at that time that the rule of the erstwhile king was a dark age for Dalits. He claimed, "Land had been forcibly taken away from them and many forms of caste oppression had begun during Raja Raja Cholan's reign".

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt gets a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, her pregnancy glow is unmissable in unseen baby shower photos

(With ANI inputs)

Latest Entertainment News