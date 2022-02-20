Kamaal R Khan tries to troll Abhishek Bachchan for making 'incredible film,' actor gives it back in swag

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kamaal R Khan and Abhishek Bachchan

Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan is better known for his famous controversial remarks on various Bollywood celebrities. But this time, his statement was turned down by Abhishek Bachchan with a quick wit and savage reply. Recently, KRK tried to take a dig at Abhishek Bachchan after he shared the motion poster of Vaashi, starring actors Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. Posting it, Abhishek appreciated the film and wished the cast good luck. He wrote, "Another incredible movie coming from Malayalam film industry!! Good luck @ttovino, @KeerthyOfficial and the entire cast and crew! #Vaashi #tovinothomas #keerthyofficial #malayalam"

KRK retweeted the post and wrote, "Bhai Kabhi Aap Bollywood Wale Bhi koi incredible film Bana Dena!" Well, Abhishek Bachchan did not take it lying down. With a savage response, the Guru actor wrote, "Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na….. deshdrohi (We will try. You made na… Deshdrohi)."

No, it did not ent here! KRK then tweeted, "Hahaha! Meri film Ke budget (1.5Cr) Se Zyada Toh Aap logo Ke Makeup man Ka budget Hota hai. 2nd film Aap Bollywood Walon Ne Banane Nahi Di. Nahi Toh blockbuster Bhi Banakar Dikha Deta! (My film’s budget is less than the budget of your make-up man. I wanted to make another film but Bollywood didn’t let me. Otherwise, it would have been a blockbuster.)" Giving it back again, Abhishek added, "Chaliye,aap bhi koshish kijiye. Asha karte hain ki is sangharsh me aap safal hon (you too keep trying. I hope you succeed someday)."

For the unversed, Deshdrohi (2008) starring KRK, not only opened to extremely bad reviews but also couldn't perform well at the box office.

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in 'Bob Biswas.' Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Bound script, the film was helmed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The crime drama is set against the backdrop of a love story, showcasing the dual life led by a contract killer, Bob Biswas. The film was shot in Kolkata and also stars Chitrangda Singh. On his birthday, the actor began shooting for his upcoming film 'Ghoomer.' The actor will next be seen in the film Dasvi.

