Abhishek Bachchan begins shooting for Ghoomer, says 'can’t ask for a better birthday present'

Abhishek Bachchan begins shooting for Ghoomer on birthday

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his 46th birthday today. The actor, known for his spectacular performances in films like Guru, Bunty Aur Babli, Yuva among others, has all the reasons to be on cloud nine as he begun his birthday shooting for his upcoming film 'Ghoomer.' Taking to social media, Abhishek Bachchan announced his collaboration with R Balki for Ghoomer. "Can’t ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working. घूमर Now spinning!" the actor captioned the post.

Abhishek dropped a picture of a clapboard placed in front of Lord Ganesha's frame to seek blessings.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in 'Bob Biswas.' Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Bound script, Abhishek Bachchan starrer was helmed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The crime drama is set against the backdrop of a love story, showcasing the dual life led by a contract killer, Bob Biswas. The film was shot in Kolkata and also stars Chitrangda Singh.

Abhishek played a cold-blooded middle-aged hitman-for-hire who comes out of a prolonged coma not being able to remember any details about his life and his past including his own family. As he tries to remember his identity, episodes from his past come alive, putting him in a moral dilemma between the history of his own deeds versus his newly developed sense of right and wrong.

Earlier played by Saswata Chatterjee, the Bob Biswas spin-off has been long requested by the fans of Vidya Balan's Kahaani, which was released in 2012.

Meanwhile, Abhishek will also be seen in Dasvi. The movie is being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in the lead.