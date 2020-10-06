Image Source : TWITTER/KAFAWA Kajal Aggarwal announces wedding with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 with heartfelt post. Fans can't keep calm

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is finally getting married to Gautam Kitchlu and not just us but her fans also cannot keep calm. Till yesterday, they were mere reports of her big day and now she has confirmed the same with an endearing Instagram post revealing that the two will tie the knot on October 30. Taking to the photo-sharing application, Kajal wrote, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit.

I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support."

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar getting married in October? Find out who's the mystery man

Have a look:

WHO IS GAUTAM KITCHLU, KAJAL AGGARWAL'S FIANCE?

Image Source : TWITTER/KAFAWA Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

Speaking about Kajal Aggarwal's fiance Gautam Kitchlu, he happens to be an interior designer and tech, design enthusiast. The man runs an e-commerce venture Discern Living. Speaking about his educational background, Gautam has done his schooling from Cathedral & John Connon School and is an alumni of Tufts University where he did his higher studies.

Image Source : TWITTER/KAFAWA Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

Coming back to Kajal's post, as soon as she shared the same, a lot of celebs including Fahadh Faasil and Hansika congratulated the couple i the comments section. Not just them, Kajal and Gautam became one of the top trends on Twitter and the hashtags of their name took the top spot on Tuesday. Check out how her fans showed their excitement on the micro-blogging website:

Congratulations to @MsKajalAggarwal Mam and Gautham Kitchlu in advance for a beautiful venture ahead as a couple from team @wekafawa ❤️



May you guys explore the best in life and live being an epitome of Love together 💞#KajalAggarwal #kajal #kafawa pic.twitter.com/3oY0Zroev9 — KAFAWA (@wekafawa) October 6, 2020

They look beautiful together.💜

I'm glad she's not marrying some ugly producer just for money like most other actresses do. https://t.co/TGhBfBj2QU pic.twitter.com/lDmUDZfhnB — Meher (@Meher7748) October 6, 2020

actor #KajalAggarwal is all set to get married on October 30! @MsKajalAggarwal congrats!!! So happy for you

Folded hands Red heart Dizzy symbol. #KajalAggarwalwedding https://t.co/9KwDdMry3W — Touring Talkies (@ToouringTalkies) October 6, 2020

On the professional front, Kajal is eagerly waiting to start the shooting of Tamil film, Indian 2 which will be directed by Shankar. The film will feature Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles. Just recently, the teaser of her upcoming Telugu film, Mosagallu, was shared by Allu Arjun. In the Kajal and Vishnu Manchu will be seen playing the role of siblings.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage