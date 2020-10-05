Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHAKAKKAR Is Neha Kakkar getting married in October? Find out who's the mystery man

Neha Kakkar is one of the most adorable yet talked-about celebrities of the Tinsel town. Known for her popular songs like Kaala Chashmah, Kar Gayi Chull, Dilbar, etc, Neha also remains in the limelight for her personal life. Ever now and then, there are reports of the singer's alleged affair post her breakup with Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli. However, now it seems that the 'chota packet bada dhamaka' of the Bollywood industry has finally decided to get settled in life. Yes, that's true! There are reports doing rounds that the Indian Idol judge is all set to get married by the end of October with none other than her long time friend Rohanpreet Singh. However, the singer has not confirmed or denied the reports yet which is why the excitement amongst the fans is on next level.

The latest TOI reports states that Rohanpreet happens to be the mystery man in Neha's life. For those unversed about his well-being, Rohanpreet has been a part of reality shows like India’s Rising Star and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.' Rumours about their alleged relationship arose when they did a music video together and shared a post on social media with lyrics of the Punjabi song reading, "Aaja Chal Vyaah Karwaiye Lockdown vich Katt Hone Kharche."

Check it out here:

Rohan also shared the same with a caption reading, "#DiamondDaChalla With Most Beautiful DOLL I’ve Never Seen Such a Beautiful Soul in my life Amazing Song by One and Only The @nehakakka." He also shared an adorable photo with the singer and wrote, "Shukar Hai Mere Rabba!"

Have a look:

The TOI report states that "The wedding is likely to take place in Delhi by the end of this month. It will be low-key due to the pandemic." While Neha is still silent Rohanpreet's manager told the portal, "Yes, we have also heard such talks, but the two did a single together and that’s why they have been linked. Rohanpreet has no plans to get married."

Meanwhile, have a look at some of their pictures here:

Watch 'Diamond Da Challa' song here:

On the professional front, Neha recently featured in the song 'Taaron Ke Shehar' and there are reports that she will be seen in a music video with Badshah.

