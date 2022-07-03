Janhvi Kapoor & Nysa Devgan are a sight to behold in red as they enjoy with friends in Amsterdam; see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor & Nysa Devgan

Janhvi Kapoor was recently in Amsterdam having the time of her life with her friends. The actress on Sunday gave a sneak peek of her fun-filled trip to her fans. She shared a series of pictures on her Instagram but what caught everyone's attention was the picture of the actress enjoying a meal with Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn. Janhvi has always impressed the fashion police with her bold fashion choices and so does Nysa. Even before her Bollywood debut, the star kid enjoys a massive fanbase on social media platforms.

Both Janhvi and Nysa looked breathtakingly beautiful in red outfits. They can be seen sitting around a table in a restaurant as they pose with their friends. Sharing the pictures, Janhvi simply wrote, "#amstagram with a unicorn emoji."

Take a look at the stunning pictures below:

Earlier, Janhvi had shared a story of herself enjoying a serene boat ride with her Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan's wife, Natasha Dalal along with a couple of friends. The group selfie was originally shared by assistant director Sonia Kanwar was reshared by Janhvi. "JK's boat party! She planned this for days!" captioned Kanwar with a high five emoji.

Resharing the picture, Janhvi wrote, "Too blessed to be stressed".

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects

Janhvi is currently shooting for Bawaal, which is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. The drama film is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 7, 2023. It will be the first collaboration between Janhvi and Varun. She is also busy promoting her film Good Luck Jerry which is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and the late Sushant Singh. It is scheduled to release on Disney+Hotstar on July 29. Apart from 'Bawaal' and 'Good Luck Jerry', Janhvi is also working on the movie 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'.