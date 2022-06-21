Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi and Shanaya are too hot to handle in these sequin mini dresses, see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi and Shanaya sent the Internet into a meltdown as they posed in sequin mini dresses. The Kapoor sisters looked hot and gorgeous, to say the least. While Khushi and Shanya wore metallic silver dresses, Janhvi looked perfect wearing a contrasting magenta outfit. The photos were posted by Khushi on her Instagram account.

The trio further raised the temperature by posting individual photos of themselves on their respective social media accounts. While Shanaya captioned her post as, "Stay wild," Janhvi posted the photos writing, "The Kapoor’s the criminals. #welcomehomekhush". Take a look:

On the work front, Janhvi is looking forward to her film 'Good Luck Jerry', it is scheduled to release on Disney+Hotstar on July 29. The film, set in Punjab has been produced by filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions Good Luck Jerry has been directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

Shanaya and Khushi are also set to make their acting debut. Earlier this year, in March, Karan Johar announced the feature film debut of Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor's daughter. The film titled 'Bedhadak' also stars Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya in their debut roles.

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar directorial 'The Archies', which has been adapted from the famous comic series of the same name. Apart from Khushi, the film will feature the children of some of B-town's most widely known faces.

While it will star Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan in her debut role, the cast also includes Agastya Nanda, who's the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. In addition, the film will also star Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina in key roles. The young actors will play the beloved characters from the hugely popular Archie Comics. Set in the 1960s, 'The Archies' is a musical drama that will premiere on Netflix.