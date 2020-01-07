Irrfan Khan flaunts his infectious smile in Angrezi Medium’s latest still. Check out

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Irrfan Khan flaunts his infectious smile in Angrezi Medium’s latest still

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is all set to recreate his magic on the big screen with his upcoming film Angrezi Medium. Fans have been eagerly waiting for 20th March, 2020 for the film to hit the theaters. While the photos and videos from the sets of Angrezi Medium have popped online earlier, on the occasion of the actor’s 53rd birthday, the makers of the film release his look from the film. Maddock Films shared an endearing post for the actor and wrote, “#happybirthday to one of our finest @irrfan. As his birthday treat to all of you we will be giving you #AngreziMedium in March 2020.”

In the still from Angrezi medium, Irrfan is seen flaunting his infectious smile. He is seen wearing a wblue knitted sweater with a sleeveless jacket. The post further read, “This isn’t the cherry on the top, it’s the cherry, the icing, the entire cake!! Love n Light.” Check out-

A few days ago, another still from Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium went viral on the internet. It features Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Irrfan. In the film, Kareena will be seen playing the role of a police officer while Irrfan will be seen as a mithai-shop owner who takes care of his daughter. Last month, Irrfan had tweeted an image of himself standing in front of a fictional sweet shop. He had captioned it: "GMB serving since 1900s. It's going to be fun to tell another story 'Angrezi Medium'. Coming soon, with Mr. Champakji."

Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in a still from Angrezi Medium

GMB serving since 1900s It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium.



Coming soon, with Mr Champakji...



Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMedium📸 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/mC3IL2UMpf — Irrfan (@irrfank) April 8, 2019

Talking about Irrfan’s character in the film, producer Dinesh Vijan earlier said, "He is outstanding and mind-blowing. He is in top form. His character is going to be very memorable. He is such a special actor. He is a very strong human being. He takes care of the unit as much as the unit takes care of him."

Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the 2017 entertainer Hindi Medium which also starred Pakistani actress Saba Qamar. The sequel has Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan in important roles.

