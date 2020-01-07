Image Source : INSTAGRAM 5 Best performances of Irrfan Khan that makes him the most versatile actor in Bollywood

Irrfan Khan is undeniably one of the best actors that Bollywood has ever seen. He has not just redefined acting since his first film but has always managed to leave his fans amazed by his dedication and realness oozing out through his characters on the big screen. While he never really became the quintessential ‘hero' in the films, his talent always made him outshine all the other actors in the industry. Irrfan carved a niche for himself by delivering performances which were not just a breath of fresh air but the kind of roles he took up always managed to prove his acting mettle. His last film Hindi Medium not just left fans giggling over his one-liners but also made fans think about the education system in India. As the viewers were gearing up to see him in the sequel, Irrfan shocked everyone with the news of being diagnosed with cancer. Fortunately, the actor is now back from his treatment in London and is doing good. He has already finished shooting for Angrezi Medium and fans will see him in full power in the theaters soon.

As the actor rings into his 53rd birthday today, let’s take a look at some of his best films of all time.

Paan Singh Tomar

Irrfan Khan is known to mould himself according to his characters completely that you throw him into any part of the world, and he will appear as if he belongs there. Paan Singh Tomar is one such brilliant example of his acting skills. The actor’s performance left everyone stunned when he played the athlete who resorts to arms to exact revenge from the corrupt system and its structures. For the role, Irrfan underwent drastic physical transformation and turned into the character entirely.

Piku

It won’t be an overstatement to say that Piku is both Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone’s most memorable film. He played the role of an impatient yet resourceful businessman, who brings a respite and stability to the protagonist’s life. His role isn’t as elaborate as Deepika’s, but you start missing Irrfan Khan on the screen as soon as he signs off from the film.

The Lunchbox

I have no qualms about saying that The Lunchbox is one of my most favourite Bollywood films. Let me narrow my list down to Irrfan Khan films and The Lunchbox still manages to find a place. Who says you cannot make a full-fledged two and a half hour film based on day to day complexities of life? The Lunchbox is an exception. It depicts an unusual epistolary friendship between a widower and a housewife through the means of a stainless steel ‘lunchbox’. Released in 2013, The Lunchbox still leaves warmth behind in your heart with a mere mention.

Life In A Metro

Three stories intertwined in a single movie, yet zero commotion. That’s Life In A Metro for you. This was the film that earned Irrfan Khan not one but three awards for his stellar performance. Irrfan Khan as a socially inept guy Monty who is looking for his prospective bride through matrimonial sites, grows on us everytime we watch the film. The last chase scene where he runs after his love interest Konkana Sen Sharma on a white wedding horse still remains my favourite.

If you haven’t watched Life Of Pi, don’t call yourself an Irrfan Khan fan. Apart from the miraculous storytelling and visual mastery, Life Of Pi is known for one more thing and that’s Irrfan Khan. Khan as the adult Pi, makes the dialogue-heavy moments of the films as captivating as the awe-inspiring visuals. It was an impossible role, but Irrfan Khan made it possible.

