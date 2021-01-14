Inside Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's personalised gifts to paps, Raveena Tandon lauds paps response

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ VIRAT.KOHLI, VIRALBHAYANI Inside Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's personalized gifts to paps, Raveena Tandon lauds paps response

Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma became parents to a baby girl on January 11. Ever since the birth of their daughter, fans and media have been waiting for the first glimpse of the baby. However, the couple on Wednesday released a statement to the paparazzi teams in Mumbai, requesting privacy and not to photograph their daughter. Along with the media statement, the couple also sent out personalized gifts to the paparazzi.

Popular paparazzi photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and revealed what the hamper included. Along with a personalized note addressed to him and his team, the wooden aesthetic gift hamper included flavored dry fruits, fusion sweets from Bombay Sweet Shop, a bar of dark chocolate, and a scented candle.

The note read, "We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support. While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need us featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child."

Many fans and followers came in support of the couple's request for privacy. Bollywood actress Actress Raveena Tandon, too, thanked the paparazzi for considering the request of the couple and commented, "Totally agree with that sentiment and kudos to all our photographers for always respecting people’s wishes. You guys would always keep my request too when I didn’t want you all to click my children’s pics when they were younger, and I take this opportunity to thank you for being kind enough."