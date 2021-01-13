Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMUL_INDIA Amul is 'bowled over' by Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's baby girl; shares cute doodle

Internet is going gaga ever since Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced that they are blessed with a daughter on Monday. Everyone wants to have a glimpse of the baby. Fans, Friends, and family everyone is pouring in wishes to the new parents and the baby girl. But one post that won everyone's heart is by Amul India. Amul came up with one of the most creative ways to wish the couple.

They took to their social media handle and posted an adorable doodle that features a baby, with her parents Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The artwork showed the baby, smiling while lying in a pram with her parents by her side. They captioned the illustration, "Bowled over by this delivery. Welcome it home."

After Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's officially made the pregnancy announcement in August, Amul posted a super cute post dedicating to the power couple and wrote: "Weerushka on the way." The illustration featured cartoon versions of Anushka and Virat's pregnancy announcement photo. They captioned the post, "Butter for beta or beti."

Anushka and Virat welcomed their baby daughter on the afternoon of 11 January in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Meanwhile, the couple has asked the media not to publish pictures and videos of their daughter. In the statement, they said, "Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support."