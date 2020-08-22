Saturday, August 22, 2020
     
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Bollywood celebs extend warm wishes to their fans

Shilpa Shetty, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others have already brought Bappa home and are gearing up to celebrate the festival today. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn took to social media to extend warm wishes to the fans on the occasion. Sharing old photos of him and son Abhishek Bachchan, Big B wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Moraya."

New Delhi Updated on: August 22, 2020 9:49 IST
It is that time of the year again when Bollywood celebrities get immersed in the merriment of Ganesh Chaturthi. Many celebrities welcome Lord Ganesha's idols at their homes with great pomp and show and serve him by keeping him for a limited period. Shilpa Shetty, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others have already brought Bappa home and are gearing up to celebrate the festival today. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay devgn and others took to social media to extend warm wishes to the fans on the occasion. Sharing old photos of him and son Abhishek Bachchan, Big B wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Moraya."

