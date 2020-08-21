Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Best Wishes, Quotes, HD Images of Lord Ganesha to share on Facebook, WhatsApp

The Hindu festival Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most cheerful and popular festivals which is generally observed in various states including--Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Telangana, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh--the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal and temples are decorated with flowers and lights and people seek the blessing of the Lord. As this year every festival is being celebrated keeping in mind the safety precautions due to COVID-19, people will prefer staying inside on Ganesh Chaturthi as well. However, wishing each other on various social media platforms will see no change. This is the reason why we bring to you Ganesh Chaturthi messages and HD images which you can send to your friends, family, and colleagues on various social platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, etc!

1. May Lord Ganapati always give you many reasons to be happy. Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

2. May the Lord Vighna Vinayaka removes all obstacles and showers you with bounties. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all!

3. With the blessing of Lord Ganapati, may you receive success in all your endeavours!

4. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honouring Lord Ganesha! Let's celebrate this Ganesh Chaturthi with joys and happiness.

5. May Lord Ganesha bless you and your family with peace and happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone!

GANESH CHATURTHI 2020 HD IMAGES:

GANESH CHATURTHI 2020 MEANINGFUL QUOTES:

1. May your happiness be as large as Ganesh's appetite,

May your life be as long as his trunk,

May your troubles become as small as his small,

May all your moments be as sweet as his laddoos.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all!

2. Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi the festival of Lord Ganesh. Spread the message of honesty and love through this world on this day when Lord Ganesh descended on this earth to kill evil.

3. May the God of Fortune,

Remove the obstacles of your life,

Provide you with auspicious beginnings,

Inspire you with creativity,

And bless you with wisdom!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

4. May the power of Lord Ganesha,

Destroy your sorrows,

Enhance your happiness,

And create goodness all around you!

5. May Lord VighnaVinayaka,

Remove all your obstacles,

And visits you with luck!

A very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

