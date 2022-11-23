Wednesday, November 23, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Hansika Motwani-Sohael Kathuriya pre-wedding festivities start with Mata Ki Chowki | Inside Photos

Hansika Motwani-Sohael Kathuriya pre-wedding festivities start with Mata Ki Chowki | Inside Photos

Hansika Motwani-Sohael Kathuriya pre-wedding festivities: The bride-to-be looked gorgeous in a red saree, which she accessorised with a statement choker, matching earrings and a maang tikka. Her open tresses, heavy eyeshadow, and bridal glow glammed up her look.

Ridhi Suri Edited By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Published on: November 23, 2022 12:28 IST
Hansika Motwani-Sohael Kathuriya
Image Source : TWITTER/@SEARCHAROUNDWEB Hansika Motwani-Sohael Kathuriya

Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with businessman beau Sohael Kathuriya. The duo is will be marrying on December 4, at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. The celebration for the upcoming nuptials began recently with Mata Ki Chowki. Soon after this, Hansika started trending big time as pictures from her pre-wedding festivities circulated on social media. For the ceremony, the bride-to-be and her fiance Sohail Kathuria wore matching red outfits for the ceremony.

The bride-to-be looked gorgeous in a red saree, which she accessorised with a statement choker, matching earrings and a maang tikka. Her open tresses, heavy eyeshadow, and bridal glow glammed up her look. On the other hand, Sohael opted for red shervani with heavy mirror work for the event. 

Now, we bring to you a few inside photographs from their FIRST pre-wedding ceremony:

India Tv - Hansika Motwani

Image Source : TWITTER/HANSIKA MOTWANIFANSHansika Motwani leaves for Mata Ki Chowki

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Latest News