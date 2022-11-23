Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie's pic melts hearts; fans debate if she resembles actress or Nick Jonas

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie looks like the Bollywood star or does she resembles her American pop-star father Nick Jonas? Well, fans have been debating ever since the actress shared a close-up photo of the toddler. Priyanka sent the Internet into a meltdown as she posted an adorable photo of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the early hours of Wednesday, the global star turned to Instagram and treated her fans to the cute photo. In the pic, Priyanka revealed her daughter's half face. She covered her eyes with a warm pink cap.

The actress couldn't stop gushing over the photo. Priyanka shared the post on her stories which she captioned, "I mean...," followed by heart eyes emojis. Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRAPriyanka Chopra shares daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' photo

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie's photo instantly went viral on social media. Fans of PeeCee and pop-star Nick Jonas shared the photo on fan accounts and debated whether the toddler resembles her mom or dad. While some claimed that Malti Marie's lips and hands are like her father Nick, many said, she looks like her mother Priyanka. As the debate continues, here's looking at some more photos of Maltie Marie:

Priyanka and singer Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors soon and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

