'I was pretty emotional': Asha Sobhana on making India debut at age of 33

It was a pretty emotional day for India leg-spinner Asha Sobhana on Monday (May 6) as she made her international debut in the fourth T20I against Bangladesh. At the age of 33, she became the oldest debutant for India in Women's cricket in the shortest format of the game. Sobhana impressed in her first game itself returning with figures of 2/18 in her three overs.

She received her India cap from vice-captain Smriti Mandhana. Recalling the moment, the leggie remembered all the years of struggles ever since making it to the top flight and the grind she went through all these years. "I have no words to describe the feeling I'm going through. I was pretty emotional, of course. 2012 was the year when I came into probables for the first time in India. From there, if you see, it's like touching 13-14 years. So, I am feeling so happy," she said after the match.

Asha Sobhana shot into the limelight after picking up 12 wickets in the second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) earlier this year while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) who won their first ever T20 franchise title in 17 years. Sobhana was also the bowler who delivered the last over in the eliminator against Mumbai Indians Women keeping her calm in the low-scoring thriller helping her side make it to the final.

She also thanked her captain and the BCCI along with her family members for supporting her right through during all these years of her career. "I have been through so many struggles and [put in a lot of] hard work. It was worth this moment. Really happy. It was not easy for me to make [my] debut at the age of 33. But the credit goes to BCCI, selectors, captain, vice-captain, all the team members, coaches and management for having faith in me and giving me the opportunity to play at 33. The kind of faith they showed [in] me, that's amazing," Asha said.