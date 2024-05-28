'Blessing in disguise': Haris Rauf keen on bowling at full throttle after long injury layoff

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Haris Rauf

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf belives a break for him due to injury might prove to be blessing in disguise for him. He dislocated his shoulder after putting in a dive during one of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches earlier this year and since then, was on the sidelines. He missed the five-match T20I series against New Zealand at home and didn't play against Ireland away from home.

However, Rauf regained full fitness in time for the England series just before the T20 World Cup. After the series opener got washed out, the pace bowler made a comeback in the second T20I that Pakistan lost by 23 runs. But Rauf's returns' were impressive as he conceded 34 runs in four overs and picked two wickets. "I was injured the last few months but if you believe in yourself, then the layoff can be a blessing in disguise. Because you have time to recover and reassess your gameplans. I felt good coming back to cricket. When you play for your country, it makes you very proud," Rauf said ahead of the third T20I against England.

Pakistan couldn't chase the 184-run target and were restricted for just 160. However, Haris Rauf backed the Pakistan team to beat any opposition on their day and also underlined the importance of learning from their mistakes in the upcoming matches, especially at the T20 World Cup.

"When you lose a game it hurts, but as a team, we are confident. We feel we can beat any opposition on any day. We've done it in the past, too. When you make mistakes you learn and try not to repeat those mistakes. We're looking to play better in the next few games and make a comeback," Rauf added further. The third T20I between England and Pakistan will be played today (May 28) at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff and the visitors will be looking to level the series.