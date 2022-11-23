Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri to make her Bollywood debut with Soumendra Padhi’s next | DEETS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIZEH AGNIHOTRI/@2712FC Alizeh Agnihotri and Salman Khan

Salman Khan's niece and Atul and Alvira Agnihotri’s daughter Alizeh Agnihotri is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut. Reports claimed that she will be making her debut with national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi's next film. Adding to this, it was informed that the debutante had been taking dancing and acting lessons for over two years. Meanwhile, Alizeh began shooting for her debut film in 2022 and the film is all set to release in the year 2023.

While further details about Alizeh's debut film have been kept under wraps, Pinkvilla stated that Alizeh's parents and Salman Khan now feel she's ready for the big screen, hence her first film has already started rolling. For the unversed, Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of actor and producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

Reportedly, the debutante has chosen an offbeat script to start her career with. This project is helmed by Soumendra Padhi who had made 'Budhia Singh: Born to Run' and won a national award for it. Also, he made the web series 'Jamtara'.

Alizeh took training from Saroj Khan

Interestingly, Alizeh has been trained by legendary choreographer Saroj Khan. When she passed away, Alizeh posted a picture with Saroj ji and wrote, "master ji was my idol. When i first started training with her, i would get upset easily because i couldn’t do justice to her choreographies. i would look at her ashamed and say “I'm not like the other girls. I’m not confident”, to which she would laugh and respond 'anybody can be confident. I’m teaching you how to dance.'"

Salman Khan's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Salman Khan's last big screen release was Antim: The Final Truth, in which he featured alongside brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Next, he will be next seen in the upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' alongside Pooja Hegde. He recently announced that Olympic medalist boxer Vijender Singh has joined the cast of his upcoming movie.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji, known for movies such as Housefull 4 and Bachchhan Paandey. Salman had announced the project in August when he completed 34 years in the Hindi film industry. The film also features Venkatesh Daggubati. It is produced by the actor's banner Salman Khan Films. ALSO READ: Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film remains unbeatable; reaches new milestone

Apart from this, he will be seen in Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif. Also, Salman will make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

