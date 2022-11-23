Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film remains unbeatable; reaches new milestone

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RVCJKANNADA Kantara Box Office Collection

Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's Kannada blockbuster remains unbeatable at the ticket windows. The film recently crossed the monumental figure of Rs 400 at the worldwide box office. Adding to this, Kantara leapfrogged Ponniyin Selvan: I and Brahmastra to become the third highest-grossing movie of the year. According to the Ormax report, Rishab Shetty starrer remains a remarkable film. Running in cinema halls for almost two months, Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October, respectively.

Kantara Box Office Report

Ever since its release, the film has been making records at the box office with its massive collection figures. Be it in India or internationally, Kantara is constantly registering a great rise at the box office and now its total collection has crossed the figure of 400 Cr Gross and still counting. According to Ormax, "Despite releasing in and crossing the Rs 100-crore mark in September, Kantara showed no signs of losing momentum in October as it further collected Rs 242 crore and took the business to Rs 346 crore."

If we look at the specific collection figures, of Kantara in the domestic and international markets, the film has earned 168.50 Crore Gross in Karnataka, 60.00 Crore Gross in Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, 12.70 Crore Gross in Tamil Nadu, 19.20 Crore Gross in Kerala with 96.00 Crore Gross in North India and the overseas total amounted to 44.50 Crore Gross. So likewise, the overall collection of Kantara has successfully crossed the figures of a massive 400 Crore all across the world.

Amidst its unprecedented success, the Kannada film has also been in news for its OTT premiere. Fans are eager for Kantara's online release. While the makers are yet to make an announcement, reports are rife that a date has been finalised. According to trade tracking handles, Kanata will release on Amazon Prime Video on November 24. The movie will be available in all major South Indian languages. However, the streaming platform and the makers are yet to confirm the same. ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya's excited fans demand 'NC22' first look; flood social media with sweet birthday wishes

About Kantara

Made on a relatively low budget of around Rs 16 crore, the film revolving around obscure customs, traditions and local folklore is turning out to be a hit even beyond Karnataka. It registered the highest footfall numbers crossing the figures of KGF Series and has been the third highest grosser of the year after 'KGF Chapter 2' and 'RRR'. ALSO READ: RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad admits that he 'steals' stories rather than writing them

'Kantara' was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film also features Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

