Naga Chaitanya's excited fans demand 'NC22' first look; flood social media with sweet birthday wishes

Naga Chaitanya Birthday: The Tollywood star has turned a year wiser and hotter today. He is the son of famous Telugu film industry actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and interior designer Lakshmi Daggubati. Chay has been an important part of the Telugu film industry since 2009 and enjoys a massive fan following because of his sincere performances, dialogues and striking appearance. As the actor celebrates his 36th birthday on November 23, wishes have been pouring in for the lovable star. Fans trended #HappyBirthdayNagaChaitanya and #HappyBirthdayChay to celebrate the special occasion. Not just this, they are also demanding 'NC22' first look.

Well, in an exciting development, Naga Chaitanya's NC22's pre-look is out and its first-look poster and official title will be unveiled on Wednesday to coincide with the actor's birthday. Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, sources disclose that Naga Chaitanya plays an intense character in the film, which has Aravind Swamy essaying the role of the antagonist. The movie has music by the legendary father-son duo of Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Wishing the actor fans wrote, "Happy birthday to our #Chay, Waiting for #NC22 first look. #HBDNagaChaitanya." Another said, "A Very Very Happy Birthday My Hero My Inspiration My God @chay_akkineni.. I Will Always Die,Then My Love Will End,My Love For You Will Never Diminish For The Rest Of My Life."

About NC22

Naga Chaitanya and Tamil director Venkat Prabhu are working together for the first time on this Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie that is tentatively being referred to as 'NC22'. Actress Krithi Shetty plays the female lead in this film which has already triggered a huge amount of interest in fans and film buffs.

On Tuesday, November 22, production banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen unveiled the pre-look poster of NC 22. It features Chay in a fierce new avatar. The banner also announced that its first-look poster and official title will be unveiled on November 23.

Apart from Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty, the film will also feature well-known Telugu comedian Vennela Kishore and Venkat Prabhu's brother and Tamil comedian Premgi Amaren. The film is to have stunts by Hollywood stuntman Yannick Ben, known for his phenomenal work in Hollywood films such as 'Transporter 3', 'Dunkirk', 'Inception' and 'City Hunter'.

