Dharmendra says 'tweet ke lie kisi trained ko saath lena padega', Kapil Sharma reacts

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra is an avid Twitter user. He keeps his fans updated with his life and shares sneak peeks from his special moments at his farmhouse. However, on Thursday, the actor shared a broken linked tweet which left his fans confused. Later, Dharmendra clarified that it was done by mistake. The actor also said that he needs a trained person to use Twitter.

Dharmendra tweeted, "Sorry friends, ungli moti hai kuchh ka kuchh dab jaata hai .... tweet ke lie kisi trained ko saath leena pade ga (sorry friend...because of the thick finger, mistankenly pressed something else...I should get a trained person for tweets). Check out:

Sorry friends, ungli moti hai kuchh ka kuchh dab jaata hai .... tweet ke lie kisi trained ko saath leena pade ga .... — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 24, 2020

Many fans came forward and appreciate the veteran actor for his efforts of connecting with his friends. One Twitter user also suggested that he should take Twitter lessons from his Sholay co-star Amitabh Bachchan since he is very active on Twitter. Comedian Kapil Sharma also reacted to Dharmendra's tweet. He said, "hahahahaha...love u paji."

Hahahahaha 😂love u paji 🤗 https://t.co/0PCjMBxYi2 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 24, 2020

On a related note, Kapil Sharma on Monday revealed that the star cast of the iconic mythological show Mahabharat will be gracing his The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend and also asked fans for questions they would want to ask them. He also shared BTS pictures from the shoot and wrote, "Couldn’t find any caption...help guys" The candid pictures show Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Krishna Abhishek and Chandan Prabhakar on a chariot dressed as Kingsmen. Check out the pictures here-

Last weekend, actors Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana graced the show and opened up about their love story. Renuka revealed that she saw Ashutosh for the first time in his film Sangharsh where he played the role of a transgender. She further added that she heard him saying the dialogue, “Main insaan nahi hu (I am not a human).”

