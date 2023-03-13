Deepika Padukone's Oscar debut gets lauded by Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Kiara Advani

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKAPADUKONE Deepika Padukone's Oscar debut gets lauded

Deepika Padukone turned presenter for the Oscars 2023. She made waves by becoming the first and only celebrity from India to be the presenter of the award at the ceremony. She represented India admirably at the Academy Awards. The actress looked gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder black Louis Vuitton gown, served glamour with her jaw-dropping look. She rounded off her look with a sleek hairdo and statement-making diamond jewels. The Pathaan actress also introduced RRR before the live performance of Naatu Naatu on stage. After her pictures and speech from the event went viral, people couldn't stop lauding her.

Several celebrities have taken to social media and hailed Deepika Padukone. Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account and shared Deepika's Oscar video, writing, "And this beauty. Owing it and Killing it."

Alia Bhatt took to her social media and shared Deepika's photo, writing, "This beauty making India proud and how."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also appreciated Deepika. She simply wrote "Dead" in reaction to her admiration for Deepika's Oscar look.

Earlier in the day, Kangana Ranaut also lauded the actress for making the country proud. Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut praised Deepika and wrote, "How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best."

Speaking about her speech, Deepika introduced the song, saying, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film’s anti-colonialist themes, it’s also a total banger. It’s got millions of views on YouTube and Tiktok, has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world, and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu, if you don't. You are about to."

