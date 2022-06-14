BTS breaks up temporarily. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook to pursue solo music careers

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ BTS.BIGHITOFFICIAL BTS is an internationally successful music band

BTS is going on a temporary break as the seven members of the K-pop group are planning on pursuing their individual music careers. The K-pop group announced the break on Monday while celebrating BTS Festa, an event honoring its ninth anniversary as a band. BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group is signed to Big Hit Music and made its debut in 2013. The members will pursue solo careers during the hiatus.

BTS announces break up

BTS shared the news in a video that showed them enjoying dinner together as a group. "We're each going to take some time to have fun and experience lots of things," Jungkook said. "We promise we will return someday, even more mature than we are now."

BTS promises to return

RM and other BTS members teared up as they discussed the break. "I want BTS to go on for a long time. We have to go through this to do that," RM said. "I want it to last long and for BTS to last long, I think I have to retain who I am." Jungkook ended the fan adrress by promising, "There's so much more to come."

BTS' last album before break up

BTS has recently launched its album Proof, which sold over 2 million copies on the first day of its release, its entertainment agency said Saturday.

The anthology album had sold a total of 2.15 million copies according to Hanteo Chart, a South Korean music chart, the local news agency reported. It was the second time that the boy band's album sales surpassed 2 million on the first day, after its fourth album, Map of the Soul: 7 in 2020.