BTS’ V to feature in 'In The Soop' spin-off with Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik & Peakboy

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung is all set to connect with his fans through a reality show. The Korean star who is a part of The Wooga Fam will be uniting with his friends for a reality show! The Wooga Fam is comprised of BTS’s V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and Peakboy. They will be coming together for “In the SOOP: Friendship Trip” (literal title). It is a spin-off of the “In the SOOP” series that previously featured K-pop stars from BTS and SEVENTEEN.

As per reports, "In the SOOP: Friendship Trip” will show the close friends embarking on a trip together for four days. The four-episode program will premiere in July via JTBC and also be revealed on a global OTT platform.

Here are some videos of BTS septet -- RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V and Jungkook from the previous season of In the Soop 2:

Meanwhile, the K-pop supergroup BTS is currently embracing the success of their new album "Proof". The anthology album sold over 2 million copies on the first day of its release. Proof had sold a total of 2.15 million copies as of 11 p.m. Friday, just 10 hours after it became available in the market, according to Hanteo Chart, a South Korean music chart, news agency Yonhap reported. It is BTS's first physical album since last year's CD single 'Butter' and 'Permission to Dance' and was teased in April with the tagline 'We are Bulletproof'.

It was the second time that the boy band's album sales surpassed 2 million on the first day, after its fourth album, "Map of the Soul: 7," in 2020.

Its title song, "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)," instantly topped real-time charts of major online music services, and its music video posted on YouTube had garnered nearly 50 million views.