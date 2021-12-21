Birthday Special: Tamannaah's upcoming slate proves why she is a true-blue PAN-India superstar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tamannaah's upcoming list of films

Well, there are thousands of things that make Tamannaah an artist like no other, but her understanding of cinema as a universal language is what makes her a true-blue PAN-India superstar. From ruling the South and Hindi Film Industry to winning the theatre and OTT space alike - nothing stops the actress from giving a smashing performance!

While 2021 was enough proof of the same, Tamannaah is gearing up for another power-packed year! 2022 will witness star headlining projects in various languages, all set for a release on different platforms.

On Tamannaah's birthday, here's listing down five of her upcoming truly diverse projects on the horizon of next year -

1) F3: Fun and Frustration

Tamannaah will reprise her iconic and hit character of Harika from the 2019 blockbuster comedy-drama. The Telugu drama will star the actress alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej, and Mehreen Pirzada.

2) Plan A Plan B

Venturing into Hindi drama and OTT space, Tamannaah will reunite with her former co-star Riteish Deshmukh and bring the love story between a Matchmaker and a Divorce Lawyer alive on screen.

3) Gurthunda Seethakalam

Headlining another Telugu film, Tamannaah will star in a full-blown romantic drama Gurthunda Seethakalam with Satyadev Kancharana. A remake of the Kannada drama Love Mocktail, the film is directed by Nagashekar.

4) Yaar Dost

Taking another swing by doing a full-fledged OTT Hindi show, Tamannaah will essay one of the authentic roles. While details around it are not out yet, it will mark Tamannaah's first Hindi web series.

5) Bhola Shankar

One of the most anticipated projects of Tamannaah is Bhola Shankar. Starring in a South film, the leading actress will share the screen with Chiranjeevi, with whom she gave a blockbuster Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.