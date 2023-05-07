Baby on board? Katrina Kaif breaks silence on pregnancy rumors with Vicky Kaushal: 'plan baby only after...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Katrina Kaif breaks silence on pregnancy rumours

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal exchanged vows in a magical wedding held in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in December 2021. Since then, fans have been curious to know when the couple will start a family, as the actress has previously sparked pregnancy rumours with her appearances at events. Now, the rumour mill is abuzz with speculation once again, but this time, the actress has put an end to the speculation by sharing her plans for having a baby.

If reports are to be believed, the lovebirds will be planning their first child soon after the actress wraps up her Jee Le Zara shoot. According to Etimes, Katrina Kaif told her friends, "I shall plan a baby only after I finish shooting for the films- which I am doing with Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar."

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, after dating for a few years. Before getting married, the couple kept their relationship under wraps. However, now that they are a happy married couple, the duo has been very vocal about their relationship and life after marriage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently gearing up for Tiger 3, which is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Apart from this, the actress also has Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas in her kitty, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is slated to hit theatres at the end of this year.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar's "Govinda Naam Mera," alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Earlier this year, he made a brief appearance in Anurag Kashyap's "Dobaaraa". Now, Vicky has a slew of projects in his pipeline, including "Sam Bahadur" and Laxman Utekar's untitled film with Sara Ali Khan.

