Sunday, May 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Baby on board? Katrina Kaif breaks silence on pregnancy rumors with Vicky Kaushal: 'plan baby only after...'

Baby on board? Katrina Kaif breaks silence on pregnancy rumors with Vicky Kaushal: 'plan baby only after...'

Katrina Kaif has finally spoken out about her pregnancy rumours. Here's what the actress had to say.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 07, 2023 11:47 IST
Katrina Kaif breaks silence on pregnancy rumours
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Katrina Kaif breaks silence on pregnancy rumours

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal exchanged vows in a magical wedding held in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in December 2021. Since then, fans have been curious to know when the couple will start a family, as the actress has previously sparked pregnancy rumours with her appearances at events. Now, the rumour mill is abuzz with speculation once again, but this time, the actress has put an end to the speculation by sharing her plans for having a baby.

If reports are to be believed, the lovebirds will be planning their first child soon after the actress wraps up her Jee Le Zara shoot. According to Etimes, Katrina Kaif told her friends, "I shall plan a baby only after I finish shooting for the films- which I am doing with Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar." 

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, after dating for a few years. Before getting married, the couple kept their relationship under wraps. However, now that they are a happy married couple, the duo has been very vocal about their relationship and life after marriage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently gearing up for Tiger 3, which is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Apart from this, the actress also has Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas in her kitty, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is slated to hit theatres at the end of this year. 

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar's "Govinda Naam Mera," alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Earlier this year, he made a brief appearance in Anurag Kashyap's "Dobaaraa". Now, Vicky has a slew of projects in his pipeline, including "Sam Bahadur" and Laxman Utekar's untitled film with Sara Ali Khan.

Related Stories
When Salman Khan told Katrina Kaif to 'go and change' after she wore an inappropriate dress

When Salman Khan told Katrina Kaif to 'go and change' after she wore an inappropriate dress

Katrina Kaif's old interview on breakup with Ranbir Kapoor goes viral: 'Ego was more bruised'

Katrina Kaif's old interview on breakup with Ranbir Kapoor goes viral: 'Ego was more bruised'

Katrina Kaif sparks pregnancy rumours again after viral video from Eid party

Katrina Kaif sparks pregnancy rumours again after viral video from Eid party

Katrina Kaif to star with Kartik Aaryan in Kabir Khan’s next? Here’s what we know

Katrina Kaif to star with Kartik Aaryan in Kabir Khan’s next? Here’s what we know

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan defends son Aryan's luxury brand prices, says 'mujhe bhi sasti nahi bechte'

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare accepts his fears; says 'I am afraid of water, height..' | Exclusive

Latest Entertainment News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News