Shah Rukh Khan defends son Aryan's luxury brand prices, says 'mujhe bhi sasti nahi bechte'

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, made headlines with the launch of his luxury streetwear brand, D'YAVOL X. However, the prices of the jackets and T-shirts sparked some backlash shortly after the collection was unveiled on April 30, despite King Khan's active promotion of it. The brand's debut ad even featured Shah Rukh Khan himself. Now, the Daddy Cool has reacted over the expensive prices of his son's merchandise.

After revealing the new release date for his upcoming film, Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan hosted his infamous #AskSRK session on the microblogging site on Saturday. During the session, a Twitter user raised concern over Aryan Khan's apparel brand's exorbitant costs. He asked, "iamsrk ye dyavol x ke jacket thoda sa 1000- 2000 wale bhi bana do.... Wo wale khareedne me to ghar chala jayega #AskSRK (sic)." To this, Shah Rukh Khan came with a witty reply and said, "Yeh D’Yavol X wale log mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahe….kuch karta hoon..!! #Jawan."

Meanwhile, on the work front, King Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, the movie is set to hit theatres on September 7 this year. Originally scheduled to release in June, the date has now been postponed. Apart from this, the superstar will be next seen in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial 'Dunki' in which he will share the screen with Taapsee Pannu.

On the other hand, SRK's son, Aryan Khan, is all set to enter Bollywood with his new project, not as an actor but as a director. He will reportedly make his directorial debut with a web series titled Stardom. 'Stardom' is the name of Aryan Khan's first directorial series, whose shooting has started. This series will consist of six episodes.

