Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare accepts his fears; says 'I am afraid of water, height..' | Exclusive

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 16, recently announced that he will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The adventure-based reality show is all set to kick off with Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Anjum Fakih, and others. While it is reported that the Rohit Shetty-hosted show will air on Colors channel in July, it will be shot in May in a foreign location. In an exclusive interview with India TV, Shiv Thakre, who is gearing up for the adventurous journey talked about his fears. He also got candid about his love life and shared his experience after Bigg Boss 16.

When asked if it is because of Bigg Boss 16 he got a chance to participate in KKK 13, Shiv shared, "Definitely yes, it is because of the show. He also revealed that earlier he had tried to participate but got rejected and now after getting so much of love and blessing after BB 16, one of his wishes came true. Everything happens on time and now people are also in support. Now I will enjoy performing."

Talking about facing his fears Shiv shared, "Someone has advised me that animals understand the language of love, so I should keep my smiling face intact even infront them. I will smile and say to the snakes - Sun bro apni mandali tayaar karte hai na. kya hai na it will work for me. Love is such a thing in the world that works everywhere.

After Bigg Boss 16, Shiv has been keeping busy which has now become a problem for Shiv's mother. Talking about the same, "After Bigg Boss, I have become a bit busy, so when I don't pick up the phone, she gets upset... She asks why are you avoiding me... What are you doing there... You haven't married". Shiv also accepted that he is afraid of almost everything, height, water, and lizards. He told that even boys are afraid of these things not only girls.

When asked is there any someone special in his life, he answered, " Many people have come... but these people are coming after seeing this new Shiv Thackeray. I am smart enough to understand. There is a little time for someone to come into the normal Shiv Thakare's life. I stay a little away from the world of glamor.

Shiv has also participated in reality shows like MTV's Roadies Rising', 'Bigg Boss Marathi 2', and recently became a guest commentator in one of the matches of IPL 2023 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

