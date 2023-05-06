Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Daisy Shah and Aishwarya Sharma confirmed contestants for Rohit Shetty's show

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

The action-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty is returning back with its 13th season. After days of speculations, many TV stars and celebrities confirmed their participation in the adventure-based reality show. From Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam to Kundali Bhagya stars Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi and others confirmed that they will be seen performing stunts in the show. The shooting for the new season will begin in the month of May and the show will start in July.

Adding to the list, Bollywood actress Daisy Shah and 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' fame Aishwarya Sharma are the latest addition to the list of contestants. While Daisy Shah is known for her stint in popular films like Jai Ho, Hate Story 3 and Race 3, Aishwarya Sharma has recently been in the news for quitting the daily soap, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She played a grey character, named Pakhi, who received mixed reactions for her portrayal in the series. She was featured alongside Neil Bhatt (Sai) and Ayesha Singh (Sai), and the drama always made it to the top five popular shows.

The channel is yet to announce the confirmed contestants list and fans are eagerly waiting for the same. 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' first aired in 2008. This time also the audience is eager to know when the 13th season will start. Shiv, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir, Arjit Taneja, Rohit Bose and Archana Gautam Singh are the confirmed contestants of the show. If reports are to be believed, KKK13 will start on July 17 on Colors Channel. In May, all the contestants will leave for the shoot in a different country and then in July, the reality show will go on-air at 9.30 pm on the weekends. It will be available to watch online on Voot.

Speaking of the last season, choreographer Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Well, let's see who takes the trophy home this season.

