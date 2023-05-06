Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan locks new release date; actor shares video| Checkout

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jawan's posture featuring Shah Rukh Khan

Finally, the most awaited news has been announced, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action thriller Jawan locks its release date. Headlined by Atlee, the movie is set to hit the theatres on September 7 this year. Earlier scheduled to release in June now the date has been postponed. The South beauty, Nayanthara will also be seen alongside SRK and South sensation Vijay Sethupathi is also a part of the movie. Shah Rukh Khan announced the news by sharing the poster and a video on his social media handles.

Sharing the news Shah Rukh wrote, '#Jawan #7thSeptember2023' In June 2022, a title announcement video showed a sneak peek of the film that intrigued the audience. It was one of the three titles of SRK that was scheduled to release in 2023. This year, Shah Rukh has already created history with his film Pathaan making it one of the biggest Hindi box office successes of all time. The film made over Rs 1000 crore globally.

Jawan is one of the most eagerly anticipated movies of 2023 after Pathaan surpassed the box office record for the highest-grossing Bollywood film. While the film's production is nearing completion, it has also been confirmed that Sanjay Dutt will make a cameo appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan film. The action-packed sequence featuring King Khan and Dutt will be shot for 4–5 days in Mumbai. A pan-India release, Jawan is touted to be a spectacular event film with high-octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema. The film will be released across five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in theatres across the globe on June 2, 2023. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for Jawan.

Meanwhile, King Khan also has Dunki in his kitty. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and the director. We will also see Taapsee Pannu opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the movie.

