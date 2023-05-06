Rakul Preet Singh takes a dip in -15 C water wearing swimsuit, netizens say 'fire in water'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram upload

Actress Rakul Preet Singh often treats her fans with some of her amazing pictures and videos. A recent video shared by the actress has the internet bowing down to her. She posted a video of herself undergoing cryotherapy in a snow-covered location. Her video has left fans praising her even more. The temperature of the surrounding was minus 15 degrees Celsius. Even in the harsh weather, she maintains her smile as she gets up from the water and returns to the cabin.

Sharing the video, Rakul wrote in the caption, “Cryo in -15 (degree Celsius) anyone?” Fans were quick enough to react to the video. Many took to the comments section and praised her. One of the users wrote, "fire in water". “Proof that she is too hot…" a fan wrote. “NOW WATER TURNS IN TO WARMTH," added another. “Strong woman" added a third comment. "Rakul ne thu pani me aag lagadi", added another user.

Rakul was last seen in Chhatriwali. In the film, she plays a condom seller, who hides her profession due to the stigma attached to it. While it received mixed reviews, many also called the film title cringe. The story of movie was about a woman, who wants to break the social taboo against sex education. Chhatriwali was helmed by Tejas Deoskar and also stars Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushik, Cart Ahluwalia, and Rajesh Tailang in the lead roles. The movie was released on ZEE5.

Rakul has a long pipeline of projects which includes the Tamil science fiction film Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan. She will also be seen in S Shankar’s vigilante actioner Indian 2, headlined by Kamal Haasan. She has also signed Meri Patni Ka Remake and 31 October Ladies Night. The actress also often makes headlines for her relationship with actor-turned-producer Jackky Bhagnani. The couple has been dating for a while now. Although they don’t speak often about their relationship, they do share posts on special occasions and are spotted together at events.

