Vivek Agnihotri warns The Kerala Story team: 'You will receive unimaginable hate'

The Kashmir Files director, Vivek Agnihotri has penned a long warning note for The Kerala Story team. He recalled being 'physically, professionally assaulted' for The Kashmir Files, warns The Kerala story team of 'unimaginable hate'. Taking to his Twitter handle, Vivek penned a long note in which he told film's producer Vipul Shah, director Sudipto Sen and actor Adah Sharma that their lives henceforth 'will not be the same'. He warned that they will 'receive unimaginable hate, feel suffocated, get confused and demoralised'.

Vivek Agnihotri's tweet read, “CINEMA AND INDIC RENAISSANCE: The Kerala Story. I grew up listening to great filmmakers and cinema critics that the only purpose of art is to provoke people into questioning their own beliefs and biases. I also grew up listening that cinema reflects the reality of a society. I was told that cinema must destroy old Gods and create new Gods.”

He also said, “I have come to realise that in modern times cinema has the power to do what media and politics can’t do. It can present uncomfortable reality, correct history, fight culture war and also become the soft power of a nation for larger interest. In India, making such cinema is not easy. I tried it with Buddha in A Traffic Jam, The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. I have been physically, professionally, socially and psychologically assaulted.”

"Even my forthcoming film The Vaccine War, a positive film, celebrating India’s greatest achievement, is constantly being attacked. Mostly by the same people who taught me all the above. When it releases, later this year, I can guarantee they will attack it with a new design because they don’t want India to succeed. Because Truth must not be told. Bharat must not be celebrated," added the filmmaker.

Vivek continued to speak about ‘enemies of truth’, justice and Dharma. "Dear Vipul Shah & @sudiptoSENtlm, @adah_sharma and team of #TheKeralaStory, first let me congratulate you for the brave effort. At the same time, let me also give you the bad news that from here on, your lives will not be the same. You will receive unimaginable hate. Your will feel suffocated. Many times you may get confused and demoralised. But remember, God tests the shoulders on which he can put the responsibility of becoming the change agents," he tweeted.

"If cinema is a medium to follow your course of Dharma, never stop. Let the community of Indic storytellers grow. Help new, young talented, Indic storytellers. Let this Indic Renaissance become the guiding light of a New Bharat. And whenever you feel nobody is understanding you, remember Gurudev’s lines: Ekla Chalo Re (Go forward alone). Best. Always. With love, VRA," concluded his post.

The Kerala Story is already facing backlash post the release of its trailer and after the release, there have been mixed reactions. The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi also lauded the movie post its release. Helmed by Sudipto Sen, the movie stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Ldani. The Kerala Story’s description was later altered to “true stories of three young girls from Kerala.”

