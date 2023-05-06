Kangana Ranaut reacts to Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story' row, says 'You are a terrorist...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kangana Ranaut and Adah Sharma

The Kerala Story headlined by Adah Sharma and directed by Sudipto Sen has been a talking point, thanks to the topic and issue that have choosen. The film also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani. Released on May 5 in theatres, the film received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. Many labelled it as a 'propaganda film''. Now, Kangana Ranaut opened up about her thoughts on The Kerala Story and said that anyone who feels attacked by the film is a 'terrorist.'

The Kerala Story witnessed a massive controversy after its trailer was released online. Several political leaders demanded its ban. Addressing the same, the actress said, "See I have not watched the film but a lot has been tried to ban the film. I read it today, correct me if I am wrong, High Court has said that the film cannot be banned. I think it’s not showing anybody in the bad light but only ISIS, right? If HC, the country's most responsible body is saying this, then they are right. ISIS is a terrorist organisation. It’s not like I am calling them terrorist, our country, Home Ministry (Ministry of Home Affairs) and other countries as well have called them so."

"Agar aap aisa samjhte hai ki woh terrorists organisation nahi hai toh zaheer si baat hai phir aap bhi terrorist hi hai. Agar aap sochte hai ek terrorist outfit, ek terrorist nahi hai, aur usko terrorist ghoshit kiya gya hai, legally, morally by every standard aur aapko lagta hai woh terrorist nahi hai toh more than the film you are a bigger problem you should first think about where you stand in life (If you think ISIS is not a terrorist outfit despite its declaration then you are also a terrorist)," Kangana added.

She stressed, “I am talking about those people who think it’s attacking them, not ISIS. If you think it’s attacking you then you are a terrorist. Maine kuch nahi kaha bhai, ye simple maths hai (I am not saying this)."

About The Kerala Story

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam. Also, the film highlights 'Love Jihad' propaganda, where Muslim men manipulate Hindu girls to convert to Islam and abandon their families.

