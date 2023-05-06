The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 1: Adah Sharma's film edges out Guardians Of The Galaxy 3

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE The Kerala Story Box Office Collection

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 1: Headlined by Adah Sharma and directed by Sudipto Sen, the 'controversial' film has been the talking point. Released on May 5 in theatres, the film The Kerala Story received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. While some labelled it as a 'propaganda film', others called it 'fabulous'. According to trade reports, "Adah Sharma's film may just edge out Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 on the first day as both films head for collections in the 7 crore nett region."

The movie has generated enough buzz. Trade analysts are hopeful that the box office collection of 'The Kerala Story' is going be surprising and the movie is likely to enjoy a decent theatrical run. "The Kerala Story has better collections across mass circuits so when the circuit figures come in the morning it will be no surprise to see The Kerala Story go towards Rs 7.5 crore nett and maybe even more," stated Box Office India.

"It is a huge performance as collections are much better than many mainstream films recently like Bhediya, Cirkus and Shehzada which had some face value. The film is controversial and very shows blatant negativity towards a community which may not have been seen in Indian cinema in this way and this is basically become the selling point of the film. The Kerala Story is similar to The Kashmir Files but the opening is double of that film and it's a straight HIT in terms of box office on day one. Now it remains to see where it goes," BOI added.

Guardians Of the Galaxy 3 has reportedly managed decent business of around Rs 7 crore nett but these driven by advance bookings need better first-day collections. Despite similar collections, the footfalls of The Kerala Story will be 60-70% more.

About The Kerala Story

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam. Also, the film highlights 'Love Jihad' propaganda, where Muslim men manipulate Hindu girls to convert to Islam and abandon their families.

