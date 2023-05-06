Adah Sharma responds to people still calling The Kerala Story a propaganda: 'Google two words ISIS and Brides'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ADAH_KI_ADAH Adah Sharma's Instagram uploads

Adah Sharma and Sudipto Sen's 'The Kerala Story' managed to get released amid all the controversy. The movie started facing backlash ever since the trailer was unveiled. Prior to the release of the movie, both Adah Sharma who is playing the lead character in the movie and the director Sudipto Sen tried their best to clarify the agenda of the movie and urged everyone not to call it a propaganda film. Even after the release the movie is facing many criticism for being anti-religion.

Adah Sharma has finally responded to those who are still calling the movie a propaganda film. She tweeted, "And for the the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film ,saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims,,,my humble request , Google two words ISIS and Brides...maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make you feel that our Indian movie is real".

Keeping behind the backlash, the movie has also garnered praise from the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. Adah also thanked people who are praising the movie. She tweeted her gratitude towards the appreciation she has been receiving. She wrote, "Standing ovation in theatres , the honourable PM mentioning our film #TheKeralaStory ,critics and audience applauding my performance , HOUSEFULL messages from so many of you, bumper opening ! I could never have dreamed of so much. All your dreams for me are coming true #Greatful".

The Kashmir Files director, Vivek Agnihotri has also penned a long warning note for The Kerala Story team. He recalled being 'physically, professionally assaulted' for The Kashmir Files, warned The Kerala story team of 'unimaginable hate'. He posted a long note in which he told film's producer Vipul Shah, director Sudipto Sen and actor Adah Sharma that their lives henceforth 'will not be the same'. He warned that they will 'receive unimaginable hate, feel suffocated, get confused and demoralised'.

So far The Kerala Story has earned over ₹8 crore at the domestic box office. It was released on Friday. Meanwhile, the film continues to be the topic of debate. It came under fire after the release of the trailer which claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS.

