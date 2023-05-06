Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming movie to release on THIS date | Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@TARANADARSH Still from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming movie

The upcoming movie of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan has been the talk of the town. No doubt, fans cannot keep calm but are showering all the love towards all the BTS pictures, and are appreciating this fresh pairing of Vicky and Sara. The movie is all set for the release on June 2, 2023. Helmed by Laxman Uttekar, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his social media handles.

Sharing a poster featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, he wrote, "VICKY KAUSHAL - SARA ALI KHAN: 2 JUNE RELEASE... Producer Dinesh Vijan’s #VickyKaushal - #SaraAliKhan starrer to release on 2 June 2023... Title will be announced on 16 May, #VickyKaushal’s birthday… Directed by Laxman Utekar".

According to a report of Pinkvilla, "The post-IPL period has always been a lucrative window for the release of feature films, and with Jawan getting pushed, producer Dinesh Vijan felt that it's the best date to bring the Laxman Uttekar directorial on June 2." The report further states, "The trailer will be out soon and the makers are confident to win over the audience's love with this family entertainer." A close source of the film further added that the tentative title of the film is 'Luka Chuppi 2.'

The lead actress Sara Ali Khan penned a long note after wrapping up the shoot for the movie. The post read, "Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better. @vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you".

The title of the movie will be unveiled on 16th May. As of now, the film's tentative title is 'Luka Chuppi 2'. After Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan which was initially set to release on June 2 has now been postponed to 7th September, the makers decided to announce the release date of the movie.

The film was initially titled, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', but now is tentatively titled 'Luka Chuppi 2.' The film is touted to be a small-town romance. Talking about Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's professional front, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in 'The Great Indian Family', 'Sam Bahadur', 'Dunki', and also in Anand Tiwari's Untitled next.

