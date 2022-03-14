'I would've loved to get married but....,' Asha Parekh talks about the reason behind not getting married

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHAPAREKHFC In 1992, Asha Parekh was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India for her contribution to the field of cinema.

Highlights Asha Parekh has featured on the cover of a magazine for its anniversary issue

Asha Parekh also shared the secret of looking beautiful at this age

She is known for films like Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, Dil Deke Dekho, Teesri Manzil, Love in Tokyo

Legendary actress Asha Parekh recently opened up about her personal life. The actress who featured on a magazine cover shared in an interview that she would have loved to get married but she has no regrets since she couldn't. Known as the 'Hit Girl' of Indian cinema, Asha Parekh has appeared in many commercially successful films throughout her career. But she chose to remain unmarried after reaching the pinnacle of success in the Hindi film industry.

The 79-year-old icon told Harper's Bazaar India, "I guess I was not destined to get married. Honestly, I would have loved to get married and have children, but it wasn’t meant to be. However, I have absolutely no regrets."

During her interviews, Asha has said that her reputation of being unapproachable made people hesitate in asking for her hand in marriage. Previously, she had earlier confirmed falling for an already married filmmaker but didn’t marry him as she didn’t want to be a homewrecker.

For the unversed, Asha Parekh was the highest-paid actor (female) of her time and was one of the most successful actors (female) of the 1960s and 1970s.

Considered one of the most influential actresses of all time in Hindi cinema. Asha spilt beans on her timeless beauty, "I have always believed—and continue to believe—that beauty resides within the person. If you are happy, you’ll shine…and if you are unhappy, it will show on your face."

Asha Parekh's most iconic films include 'Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai' (1961), 'Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon' (1963), 'Teesri Manzil' (1966), 'Baharon Ke Sapne' (1967), 'Pyar Ka Mausam' (1969), 'Kati Patang' (1970) and Caravan (1971) among several others. In 1992, she was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India for her contribution to the field of cinema.

Also read: Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen recreate Dil Chahta Hai moments in latest pics from Andaman

She was the first female chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (Censor Board) of India. Currently, she owns a dance academy Kara Bhavan and looks after the Asha Parekh Hospital in Santa Cruz, Mumbai, named in her honour because of her many humanitarian contributions.

Also read: Asha Parekh remembers filmmaker Nasir Hussain on death anniversary: He was the true love of my life