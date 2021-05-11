Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TANUJ.GARG Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen recreate Dil Chahta Hai moments in latest pics from Andaman

Veteran Bollywood actresses Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen are enjoying the time of their life in the Andamans. The divas are in the vacay mode as they pose and recreate Dil Chahta Hai moments on the beautiful islands. A month ago, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen were spotted together at a beach. Now, they have taken their party to the Andaman and Nicobar islands. Bollywood producer Tanujj Garg shared photos of the actresses and revealed that they are reliving their youth.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Picture 1 on 10.05.21. If "Dil Chahta Hai" were to get remade with three grand dames, it would be with these #legends - Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen. Enjoying their retirement years, holidaying in the Andamans. Filled with joie de vivre. Put a massive smile on my face. Eventually what we're left with when we're old is youth of the ilk, memories, love and a few good mates."

In the first picture, Waheeda, Asha and Helen can be seen posing on the deck of the boat. Another shows Waheeda Rehman taking hold of the steering. Another show Waheeda Rehmana and Asha Parekh indulged in a discussion.

Earlier in April, fashion designer and BJP leader Shaina NC had shared a picture of actresses Helen, Waheeda and Asha from a beach in Andamans. She wrote, "With the #wonderwomen of the film industry, timeless grace #helen aunty , #waheedarehman #ashaparekh in #andamanislands @beingsalmankhan @arpitakhansharma @atulreellife @arbaazkhanofficial @sohailkhanofficial."

Meanwhile, the veteran actresses had graced the dancing reality show Dance Deewane 3 as guest judges for the Holi special episode. The show is judged by Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.