Asha Parekh remembers filmmaker Nasir Hussain on death anniversary: He was the true love of my life

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Asha Parekh recalls filmmaker Nasir Hussain on death anniversary

Bollywood filmmaker Nasir Hussain breathed his last on March 13, 2002. The legendary filmmaker gave many super hit films like Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Carvaan, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Teesri Manzil and many others. However, the highlight of his life was his love for actress Asha Parekh. The two shared a very warm bond with each other and the actress always claimed that he was the ‘one and only true love of my life’. On Hussain’s death anniversary on Friday, a fan page of Asha Parekha gave tribute to eth filmmaker and recalled a few lines of Asha Parekha about him.

The Instagram account shared old photos of Asha Parekh and Nasir Hussain together on the sets of the movies. The post read, “The longest association was with Nasir saab from Dil Deke Dekho, through Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon, Teesri Manzil, Baharon Ke Sapne, Pyar Ka Mausam until Caravan. After a gap of 13 years, there was a cameo in his film Manzil Manzil (1984) Amidst all this they also ran a film distribution company called ‘Movie Gems’ distributing about 21 films.”

“Today it would be foolish of me to deny that Nasir Husain, Nasir saab, was the one and only true love of my life. He created me. He was considerate, witty, intelligent and patient. All my heroes would keep a distance from me, none of them could summon up the nerve to flirt with me. They were afraid of invoking the wrath of Nasir saab.” (The Hit Girl, 2017)”

“It was never a question of just doing what made me happy. There was a family to consider. I never wanted to hurt his family. I was never a homebreaker. There wasn’t any ill will between me and Nasir Saab's family. In fact, I was so happy to see Nusrat (Hussain's daughter) and Imran at my book launch. I feel I've lived my life decently and without hurting anyone.”

Because of her love for Nasir Hussain, Asha Parekh remained single all her life. In an interview earlier, the veteran actress had revealed, "Make no mistake, it wasn't like I didn't want to get married. In fact, my mother was very keen on it and had even assembled my trousseau in advance. I met my share of boys but the end result was always the same - they weren't the right kind of men for me."

