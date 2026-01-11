'India witnessing unprecedented certainty amid global uncertainty': PM Modi in Rajkot Addressing a gathering after inaugurating Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for Kutch and Saurashtra Region in Rajkot, PM Modi said India's growth reflects the success story of the mantra of reform, perform and transform.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the Indian economy is progressing fast to become the third largest economy and the inflation is under control in the country. Hailing his government at the Centre, the prime minister said India is witnessing unprecedented certainty amid great global uncertainty, referring to the recent political turmoil in Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for Kutch and Saurashtra Region in Rajkot, PM Modi said India's growth reflects the success story of the mantra of reform, perform and transform. He also emphasised that the industry-ready workforce is the biggest need, along with infrastructure.

"Whenever the stage is set for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, I do not see it as just another summit. I see the journey of a modern 21st-century India, a journey that began with a dream and has today reached a stage of unwavering confidence," he said.

"India is the world’s fastest-growing large economy and inflation is under control. Agricultural production in India is setting new records, and the country ranks number one in milk production. India is also the world’s largest producer of vaccines. Over the past 11 years, India has become the world’s largest consumer of mobile data," he added.

PM Modi's Gujarat visit

The prime minister arrived in Gujarat's Somnath on Saturday, where he attended the Swabhiman Parv. On Sunday, he also led the 'Shaurya Yatra', a ceremonial procession organised to honour those who laid down their lives defending the Somnath temple. He also offered prayers at the Somnath Temple, before praying tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose statue has been installed near the temple premises.

The 'Shaurya Yatra', being organised as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, featured a procession of 108 horses, reflecting valour and sacrifice. A large number of people and devotees gathered on both sides of the yatra route from Shankh Circle to Veer Hamirji Gohil Circle to greet the prime minister.

