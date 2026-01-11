'Have trust in Ajit Pawar's leadership': Supriya Sule on possibility of reunion of NCP factions | EXCLUSIVE In an exclusive interview with India TV, Supriya Sule denied reports that Sharad Pawar has approved a merge, saying such things have never been discussed in their house and the party is currently focusing solely on winning the municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra.

Pune:

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) working president Supriya Sule said on Sunday that she has trust in the leadership of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, adding that the ideology of his party is the same as hers. However, Sule rejected speculations of a merger between the two NCP factions, saying no such proposal has been made by anyone so far.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, the Lok Sabha MP from Maharashtra's Baramati also denied reports that NCP(SP) patriarch Sharad Pawar has approved a merge, saying such things have never been discussed in their house and the party is currently focusing solely on winning the municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra, particularly in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad where the two NCP factions have formed an alliance.

"We have come together to serve the state. We are contesting the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad elections under the leadership of Ajit Pawar. The ideology of NCP (Ajit Pawar) and ours is the same," she said.

"Only time will tell. I do not want to speculate. Right now, we are contesting together only in two municipal corporations. We have not thought about a merger. There is no proposal on the table. Family is separate, politics is separate. With time, everything heals. For now, we are together only for these two municipal elections," she added.

Sule hits out at BJP, Fadnavis

In her interview with India TV, the NCP(SP) working president also launched a blistering attack at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the saffron party of using 'money' and 'muscle' power in the local body elections. She said this is very disturbing, while hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he had promised to make India corruption-free.

When asked about the BJP's manifesto for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Sule said the saffron party has been in power in the state and at the Centre, but it couldn't make Mumbai pothole-free. She said when the undivided NCP and Congress were in power in Maharashtra, they provided housing facilities in Mumbai, and their schemes worked really well.

Sule also slammed the BJP for promising to make Mumbai free of Rohingya and illegal Bangladeshis, saying the saffron party, which called itself a 'party with a difference', has completely lost its direction. She further said the BJP is not raising the real issues.

"Who holds the Home Ministry? At the Centre and in the state, the Home Ministry is with you. So you alone must answer this. National security and border security are with the BJP. Both the Centre and the state governments are led by the BJP. So, BJP must answer," she told India TV.

ALSO READ -

'Fadnavis, Shinde are real heroes': Govinda bats for Mahayuti in BMC polls | EXCLUSIVE

If Eid can be peaceful, why stone-pelting on Ram Navami?: BJP's Nitesh Rane in EXCLUSIVE interview