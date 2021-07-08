Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria resume shoot for Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns', see BTS pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARA SUTARIA Ek Villain Returns poster

Filmmaker Mohit Suri has resumed shooting for his upcoming "Ek Villain Returns" with actors Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in Mumbai. While the first schedule of the action-thriller was shot with the film's other cast, John Abraham and Disha Patani, the second schedule was filmed in Goa.

Kapoor and Sutaria resumed the shoot on Wednesday.

Suri took to Instagram and shared a picture from the film's set, writing, "Ek Villain Returns on set! It's good to be back." The image is a photo of Mohit with a clapperboard in front of him. was reposted by Tara on her verified Instagram account. Commenting on the same, Arjun wrote "Aye villain."

Tara too posted a picture on Instagram Story, where she shared a glimpse of a mic.

On the image, she wrote: "Days spent behind this are days well spent! Back to filming Villain 2 and the villainy has only just begun."

The film is a sequel to the 2014 hit "Ek Villain", which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

According to a press release by the makers, the team is maintaining a strict protocol on the sets owing to COVID-19 and have also created a bubble for the safety of the cast and crew.

"Ek Villain Returns" is being jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. The film is slated to release on February 11 next year.

