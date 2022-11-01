AP Dhillon rushed to Hospital after injury on US tour; Punjabi singer postpones concerts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/APDHILLON FANPAGE AP Dhillon

Indo-Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon, known for songs like Summer High, Insane and Ma Belle among others, has been hospitalised after suffering an injury while on the US tour. The Punjabi Singer took to his Instagram account to inform fans about the same. He had embarked on his month-long North American 'Out Of This World' tour which began on October 8 and was supposed to end on November 4. However, due to his injury, the concerts in the US have been postponed. Following this, Dhillon apologised to his fans who were to attend his concerts in San Francisco and Los Angeles in the first week of November.

AP Dhillon's Post

Sharing a photo from the hospital, Dhillon penned, "To all my fans in California, it breaks my heart to inform you that my shows in SF and LA are being postponed due to an unfortunate injury that I suffered while on tour."

"I'm doing well and am expected to fully recover. However, I will not be able to perform at this time. I have been waiting eagerly to see you all and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you. See you all in a few weeks. Hang on to your tickets, they will be valid for the newly rescheduled dates," he added.

Image Source : @MIFTAHOLXJ/INSTAGRAM/AP DHILLON AP Dhillon's statement

AP Dhillon later informed that the San Francisco concerts, which were supposed to happen on November 1-2, have been pushed to December 13-14, respectively. While the Los Angeles one will now take place on December 11.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AP DHILLONAP Dhillon Instagram story

AP Dhillon’s Out of This World Tour kicked off at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on October 8. The singer is visiting a total of 10 cities across Canada and the US in the ongoing tour, including New York, Atlanta, Calgary, and Toronto.

ALSO READ: BTS Jin military service: The Astronaut singer wanted to enlist 2 years ago; reveals how fans disappointed him

Latest Entertainment News