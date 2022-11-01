BTS Jin military service: The Astronaut singer wanted to enlist 2 years ago; reveals how fans disappointed him

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ALITTLEBRAVER92 BTS Jin

BTS Jin military service: Millions of hearts across the globe were broken when it was announced that BTS' star Jin will soon be leaving to serve the military as per Korean law. Jin will soon be leaving for his enlistment. Before going for military service enlistment, the Korean pop star treated his fans to two concerts. First a BTS concert in Busan and secondly, he performed with Coldplay in Argentina where he released his debut solo song, The Astronaut.

Recently, during a LIVE broadcast, he opened up about why he delayed his enlistment. “I originally planned to enlist in June but in order to be courteous to fans, I waited until our October performance (in Busan). I didn’t want a tearful performance so my enlistment announcement was delayed," he said.

Jin also added that when the band announced that they are going to focus on their solo careers, it was a hint for ARMY to know that they will be serving in the military soon. He said, "In June, we even talked about how we would wrap up our group promotions temporarily and begin solo promotions. For me, that was a roundabout way of saying that I would be bidding everyone farewell for a while due to mandatory service."

Jin also minced no words to express disappointment in fans for 'hating' them about their decision to enlist in the military. The K-pop star said that they did not reveal their military plans earlier because they wanted fans to enjoy at their concerts.

"In Korea, all of the members and I received a lot of hate for this whole ordeal. To be honest, there's a small part of me that feels upset. The only reason that we did not announce our position regarding the military service was because we did not want ARMYs to cry at our Busan concert. But so many people were talking about us, saying, 'They should receive exemption' or 'It is their duty to serve', and the controversy was exacerbated. Even though all of that doesn't feel quite right, I'm at least glad that I didn't see our fans in tears during our concert. It was worth it to endure the criticism," he shared.

All seven members of the popular South Korean music group BTS are looking forward to carrying out their military service with oldest member Jin initiating the process soon. In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years. According to the company, other members -- RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.

Don't miss these:

When Aishwarya Rai won Miss World 1994 | See unseen photos

Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai after 3 years and the first thing she did has Karan Johar connection

Aishwarya Rai and her struggles with pregnancy, what Amitabh Bachchan had said | Birthday Special

Latest Entertainment News